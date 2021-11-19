MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target Cut to C$16.50

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get MDA alerts:

TSE:MDA opened at C$13.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -47.66. MDA has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.09.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.