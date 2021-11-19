Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the October 14th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFCSF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$9.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of MFCSF remained flat at $$6.50 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929. Medical Facilities has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

