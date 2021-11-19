megaBONK Trading Down 21.4% This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $188,829.58 and approximately $6,025.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00227265 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00090823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

