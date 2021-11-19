Megacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $233,995.33 and approximately $29.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.16 or 0.00379019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,742,152 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

