Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3252 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of MGAWY stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Megaworld has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10.

Get Megaworld alerts:

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corp. engages in property-related activities such as project design, construction, and property management. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others. The Real Estate segment pertains to the development and sale of residential and office developments.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.