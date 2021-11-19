Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $613.85

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.85 ($8.02) and traded as high as GBX 747.60 ($9.77). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 740.60 ($9.68), with a volume of 1,411,016 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 631 ($8.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 752.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.82.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

