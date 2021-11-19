Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMIZF. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy.

SMIZF opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

