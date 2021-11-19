Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

