Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meritor by 179.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.