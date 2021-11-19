Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
MTOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.
Shares of MTOR stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Meritor by 179.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Meritor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.
Meritor Company Profile
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
