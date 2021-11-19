Methanex Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

TSE:MX opened at C$55.54 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$37.85 and a 12 month high of C$65.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MX shares. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.68.

In other Methanex news, Director Rudinauth Chadee bought 1,451 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,906.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$395,845.76.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

