MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 153,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

