MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Conduent by 53,625.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

