MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,231,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,906,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,873,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,220,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $971.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.85. CAI International had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 39.87%. On average, analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

