MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RUBY. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

