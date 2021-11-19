MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Joint were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $95.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.46. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

