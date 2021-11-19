MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paya by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Paya stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.91 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAYA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

