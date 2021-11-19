MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 72.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 299,792 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.22.

DENN opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $944.45 million, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.69. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

