MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,369,000 after buying an additional 473,587 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NETGEAR by 17.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 169,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NETGEAR by 37.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NTGR opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.22.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $85,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,678 shares of company stock worth $1,473,245. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

