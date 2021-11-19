Metro (TSE:MRU) Given “Hold” Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of Metro (TSE:MRU) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, NBF upped their target price on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

TSE:MRU opened at C$63.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.44. Metro has a 12 month low of C$52.63 and a 12 month high of C$66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

