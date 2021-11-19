Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Get Metromile alerts:

MILE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Metromile stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Metromile has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metromile will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Metromile in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Metromile in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Metromile by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 76,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Metromile by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 145,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metromile (MILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.