Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Metropolitan Bank worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

MCB stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $249,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

