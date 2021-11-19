Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 51,938 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 57,708.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,938 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

