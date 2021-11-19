Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 515,050.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yum China were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

