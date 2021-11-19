Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 37,271 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 86,676.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1,494.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

