Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 71,022 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 100,031.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,022 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,557.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 347,962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 265,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRH shares. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.79. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

