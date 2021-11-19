Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $702,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 105,976.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $21.16 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.