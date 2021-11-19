Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $710,000 Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 110,314.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 83.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Proto Labs by 301.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 26,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Proto Labs by 777.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $54.16 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

