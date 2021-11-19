Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 13,718 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 105,523.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS opened at $54.07 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $56.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.11%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

