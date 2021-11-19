MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Purchases A$126,667.66 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 73,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$126,667.66 ($90,476.90).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher Mackay bought 45,906 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.85 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of A$130,832.10 ($93,451.50).

On Thursday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay purchased 234,547 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$684,877.24 ($489,198.03).

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Mackay purchased 372,942 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,092,720.06 ($780,514.33).

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Mackay bought 125,435 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of A$366,270.20 ($261,621.57).

On Thursday, October 7th, Christopher Mackay purchased 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,256,960.71).

On Thursday, September 23rd, Christopher Mackay purchased 327,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$958,110.00 ($684,364.29).

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Mackay purchased 198,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,320.00 ($48,085.71).

On Friday, August 20th, Christopher Mackay purchased 27,964 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.35 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$9,647.58 ($6,891.13).

The company has a current ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

