MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MGIC Investment have outperformed the industry in the past year. It has been witnessing an increase in new business written. Given the strong purchase market and potential share gains from FHA, the company anticipates strong writing. MGIC’s insurance in force remains solid. A decline in loss and claims payments will likely solidify its balance sheet and improve its financial profile. Improved earnings, banking on declining delinquency, lower claims payments and improved housing market should drive company’s growth. The company also flaunts solid capital position on the back of which it deploys capital effectively. However, a competitive environment and pressure to maintain capital at the required level will likely dent capital flexibility. Also, increase in underwriting and other expenses weigh on the company's margins.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTG. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.97 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The business had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,951,000 after buying an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,957,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 47,654.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,008,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after buying an additional 3,002,219 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,327,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 2,812,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

