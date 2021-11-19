Michael Haack Sells 7,070 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) CEO Michael Haack sold 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $1,166,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Haack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $160.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.12. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.85 and a 52-week high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXP. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Eagle Materials by 42.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

