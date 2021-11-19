Michael Zacharia Buys 1,500 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Director Michael Zacharia acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Zacharia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Michael Zacharia purchased 1,440 shares of Trinity Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $24,940.80.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,773,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $3,485,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 230,243 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRIN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

