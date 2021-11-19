Michael Zinda Sells 20,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RPTX opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Bloom Burton started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.