Michael Zinda Sells 20,000 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
RPTX opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.