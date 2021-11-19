Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,950 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $341.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $208.16 and a 52-week high of $342.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.27.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

