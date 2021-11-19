Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $189.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.03. Middleby has a 52-week low of $123.93 and a 52-week high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Middleby by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.