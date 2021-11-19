Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Sells $52,653.15 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,081. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 54.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $77,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 234.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

