Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 731,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,088. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 million, a PE ratio of -29.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 1,855.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 734,883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.