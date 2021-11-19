Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,317 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.70% of National Bank worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 1,153.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

