Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,978 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Merchants worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Merchants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

FRME stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

