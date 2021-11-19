Millennium Management LLC Purchases 92,765 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 370.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Hub Group worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $313,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth $33,367,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $83.35 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

