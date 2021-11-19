Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 786,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth $5,741,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 2nd quarter worth $5,268,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 751,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 308,250 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth $2,435,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter worth $2,250,000.

BRPMU stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $17.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

