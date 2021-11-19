Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.91% of Brooge Energy worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooge Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brooge Energy stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94. Brooge Energy Limited has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

