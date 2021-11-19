Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 562,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,082,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 333,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.