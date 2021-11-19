Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of UTRS opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

