MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -17.42. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNSO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MINISO Group by 196.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

