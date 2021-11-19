MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a PE ratio of -17.42. MINISO Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
About MINISO Group
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
