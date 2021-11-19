Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Buys 107 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in S&P Global by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI opened at $463.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.00 and its 200-day moving average is $423.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

