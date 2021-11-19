Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $2.06 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,134,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 221,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,998,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $106.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $113.90.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.