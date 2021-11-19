Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in ASML were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $879.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $811.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $753.26. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $416.87 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.