Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.