Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 171 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 81.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.5% during the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON opened at $220.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

